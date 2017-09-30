News
China's president meets US secretary of state
19:37, 30.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Saturday, discussing the issue of the Korean peninsula and U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to China later this year, The Guardian reported.

"Currently the most important event in our bilateral relations is President Trump's China visit in November," Xi said. "His visit will be a major opportunity for the development of China-U.S. relations."

Tillerson also met with China’s top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to lay the groundwork for Trump’s trip, which will include stops in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines between November 3 and 14.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
