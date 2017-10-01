News
3-year-old girl is chosen as Hindu goddess in Nepal (PHOTOS)
10:38, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A three-year-old girl in Nepal has been chosen as the embodiment of the Hindu goddess Taleju.

Trishna Shakya was carried by her father from her home to a respective religious ceremony in the ancient Durbar Square in capital city Kathmandu, according to The Sun newspaper of the UK.

Now, she will live in a temple palace in Kathmandu under the care of specially-appointed guardians, and she will only be allowed to leave the temple 13 times a year on special feast days.

The respective selection criteria for aspiring Kumaris—living goddesses, until puberty—is strict and includes a number of specific physical attributes such as an unblemished body, a chest like a lion, and thighs like a deer.

Even if a girl fulfils all the physical requirements, she must then prove her bravery by not crying at the sight of a sacrificed buffalo.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
