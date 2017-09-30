UK queen turns down Star Wars filming request

A Star Wars request to film on land owned by the UK Queen Elizabeth II was turned down, BBC reported.

The Crown Estate said no to the film franchise when it wanted to film scenes at Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

An estate spokesman said the planned scenes were not suitable for the park, adding: "Our head isn't turned by star names or star films."

Part of the 5,000-acre park was recently used for the new Winnie-the-Pooh film, Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Crown Estate's head of commercial operations, Nick Day said: "Star Wars was just such a huge thing that the risk for the park was just too great.

"The location they were interested in wasn't suitable for large numbers of people in there."