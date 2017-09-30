News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
European Ombudsman Institute urges Azerbaijani media not to distort facts
18:13, 30.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Ombudsman Institute (EOI) issued a statement calling on Azerbaijani media not to publish incorrect articles.

The General Assembly of this structure held a meeting in Bucharest, which was attended by ombudsmen of Armenia and Karabakh not for the first time.  Coming back home, the Azerbaijani ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, known for her doubtful statements and misreporting, has tried to convince the Azerbaijani media that she managed “to prevent” Ombudsman of Karabakh, Ruben Melikyan from speaking and even “revoked” his membership in the organization.

A statement issued by EOI Secretary General Josef Siegele says there are institutional or individual members in the organization. The Ombudsman-institution of the Nagorno-Karabakh is an individual member.

The EOI has not kicked any member, because the EOI makes no political issues, the statement reads.

“The Representative of Nagorno Karabakh, Mr. Melikyan not made any political statement or at the General Assembly 2017, he made only an objective generally inquiry to children rights, without each political context to the presidium,” Siegele said.

Josef Siegele urged Azerbaijani media to correct the wrong articles, adding that EOI is only interested in human rights and protection of them, not political issues.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
