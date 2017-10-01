Sargsyan: Armenia is eager to strengthen relations with China

On the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping of China.
“Your Excellency,
“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of China on the 68th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.
“I want to assure you once again that Armenia is eager to strengthen relations and develop long-term partnership with China, advance bilateral cooperation on the basis of our peoples’ mutual respect and trust, as well as deepen the mutual understanding on issues of regional and international significance.
“It is gratifying that interaction between Armenia and China has made tangible progress in all spheres in recent years, and the agreements reached during my state visit to China in 2015 are being implemented step by step.
“Excellency,
“I am confident that through joint efforts, we will be able to build on the friendly ties and active cooperation between our two countries and nations, for the sake of our peoples.
“I wish you, Mr. President, robust health and new achievements, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of China,” runs the congratulatory message by the President of Armenia.