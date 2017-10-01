News
North Korea threatens to reduce US into “sea of flames”
17:43, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea has threatened to reduce the US into a “sea of flames” if Washington does not abandon its “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang, reported the Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of the country.

At North Korea’s Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, a Pyongyang representative criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.

“We once again warn the old psychopath of America against his hysteria,” the respective statement read. “His brandishing of ‘sanctions’ club and muscle-flexing with tiger moth-like bombers before the fire-ready revolutionary forces of the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea] is just a suicidal act of inviting a nuclear disaster that will reduce America into a sea of flames.”

