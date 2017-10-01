Barcelona Armenians: Catalans acknowledge that Karabakh’s struggle will serve example to them

Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain is being held in an extremely tense atmosphere.

Datev Sulian, Chairperson of the Armenian Cultural Association of Barcelona, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Catalans wish to build their own state in accordance with the right of peoples’ to self-determination, in a democratic way,” she added in particular.

Also, Sulian expressed confidence that the results of this referendum will undoubtedly be for independence.

“We, as Armenians living in Catalonia, share and express our solidarity with the Catalans, and in general, with the nations that are struggling for choosing their future based on the principle of free self-determination of nations,” she noted, specifically.

And when asked whether a successful end to Catalonia’s fight for independence may impact also the right to self-determination when it comes to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Datev Sulian responded as follows, in particular: “Catalonia shows a positive approach toward Artsakh’s right to self-determination, and acknowledges that the struggle of Artsakh Armenians will serve as an example also to the Catalans who believe in that struggle.”