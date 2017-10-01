News
Catalonia independence referendum: 38 people reported injured (PHOTOS)
14:14, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Catalan Ministry of Health reported that 38 people were injured as a result of clashes with the police during Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“35 of them were slightly injured, 3—moderate,” the ministry stated on Twitter.

It is reported that nine of the injured are hospitalized, and they have suffered from fractures, dizziness, and panic.

Madrid considers this referendum as unlawful.

