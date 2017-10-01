Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say voter turnout at over 50%

Catalan government’s spokesman Jordi Turull said the voter turnout at Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain has already exceeded 50 percent, reported TASS Russian News Agency.
“Now, they tell us that over 50 percent of voters have cast their ballots at those polling stations where police do not interfere,” Turull said.
He noted that the referendum is met by resistance by Madrid.
But in Turull’s words, even though 337 have been injured as a result of Spanish police action in Catalonia, local authorities have succeeded in ensuring voting at 96 percent of the election precincts.