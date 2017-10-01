Catalonia independence referendum: Local policemen, firefighters protect voters (PHOTOS)

Catalan policemen and firefighters have formed a human shield to protect voters from Spanish police at Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

As reported earlier, Catalonia Police have refused to carry out the decision by the Supreme Court of Spain, and with respect to closing the election precincts during this plebiscite.

According to Catalan authorities, 337 people have been injured as a result of clashes between Spanish police and Catalonia voters.

And the Spanish Ministry of the Interior reported about 11 injured police officers.

Catalonia’s independence referendum, which Madrid considers unlawful, has been marked by clashes.

Using clubs and rubber bullets, Spanish police are forcibly removing voters from election precincts in Catalonia.

