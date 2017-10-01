News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 01
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Catalonia independence referendum: Over 460 people reported injured
20:38, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

More than 460 people are reported injured so far in Catalonia, as a result of clashes with Spanish police during Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Mayor Ada Colau of Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital city, informed about the aforesaid.

“Over 460 people injured in Catalonia already. As Mayor of BCN [Barcelona] I demand an immediate end to police charges against the defenceless population,” Colau said in a statement. 

And a statement by the Catalan Ministry of Health reported that 465 people were injured so far, and two of whom were hospitalized in critical condition.

Catalonia’s independence referendum, which Madrid considers unlawful, has been marked by clashes.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catalonia independence referendum: 337 people reported injured
As a result of clashes with Spanish police…
 Catalonia independence referendum: 38 people reported injured (PHOTOS)
As a result of clashes with the police…
 Snake crawls into office of Armenian TV company
The rescuers managed to catch the snake...
 Tragic car accident claims 2 lives in Yerevan
BMW veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a parked vehicle Renault Logan...
 Exclusive video released from Yerevan trolleybus accident
The vehicle had crashed into a wall…
 Man found dead under Yerevan bridge
But he could not be identified yet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news