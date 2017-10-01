Catalonia independence referendum: Over 460 people reported injured

More than 460 people are reported injured so far in Catalonia, as a result of clashes with Spanish police during Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Mayor Ada Colau of Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital city, informed about the aforesaid.

“Over 460 people injured in Catalonia already. As Mayor of BCN [Barcelona] I demand an immediate end to police charges against the defenceless population,” Colau said in a statement.

And a statement by the Catalan Ministry of Health reported that 465 people were injured so far, and two of whom were hospitalized in critical condition.

Catalonia’s independence referendum, which Madrid considers unlawful, has been marked by clashes.