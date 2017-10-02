FM: Armenia plans to develop relations with EU

Newly appointed US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit region

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots past week

Karabakh President makes new appointment

50 people killed in Las Vegas shooting

Johannes Hahn: Armenia can be a part of Eurasian integration and develop relations with EU

Armenia villager found hanged

Preliminary information: Armenians did not suffer from Catalonia clashes

Three scientists won Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm

Karabakh GDP grows 4 times in 10 years

20 people killed in Las Vegas shooting (PHOTO)

Pashik Alaverdyan: Nothing final is clear yet on Armenia weightlifters’ disqualification

India students have car accident in Armenia

Armenia hopes for Israel's response to an incident with drone supplies to Azerbaijan

Researchers Identify Intriguing Link Between Sleep, Cognition and Schizophrenia

Armenia is 73rd in Global Competitiveness Report

Unidentified person opens fire nearby Las Vegas casino

Defense minister: Armenia will continue procurement of arms

English Premier League: Mkhitaryan vs. Crystal Palace

Minister Sargsyan: Armenia develops its defense industry

Commissioner Hahn to arrive in Armenia to prepare for Eastern Partnership Summit

Where to go in Yerevan this week? (PHOTOS)

Catalonia independence referendum: Local leader says results were impressive

First IOF-ISCD Osteoporosis Essentials Course to be held in Armenia

Global oil prices falling

Armenia President attends Gyumri Day celebrations (PHOTOS)

Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say 90% of voters supported secession from Spain

Pique: We discussed whether to go to pitch before the match

Catalonia independence referendum: Over 800 people reported injured

Catalonia independence referendum: Over 460 people reported injured

Catalonia independence referendum: Local policemen, firefighters protect voters (PHOTOS)

Macedonia club wins thanks to goal by Armenia’s Tigran Barseghyan

Armenia President attends official opening of modernized checkpoint on Georgia border (PHOTOS)

Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say voter turnout at over 50%

Catalonia independence referendum: 337 people reported injured

Gyumri Day is celebrated (PHOTOS)

North Korea threatens to reduce US into “sea of flames”

Armenia’s Gegham Kadymyan helps Ukraine club win

Catalonia independence referendum: Local police do not comply with Madrid

Barcelona Armenians: Catalans acknowledge that Karabakh’s struggle will serve example to them

Catalonia independence referendum: 38 people reported injured (PHOTOS)

Levon Aronian: We are experiencing hardships of married life

Tillerson says Washington maintains direct channels of communications with Pyongyang

Catalonia independence referendum: Leader Puigdemont votes

FIFA to deprive Spain of right to participate in 2018 World Cup?

Online shopping makes people weak, physiotherapists say

Catalonia independence referendum: Spain police try to enter polling stations

Armenia President congratulates Cyprus colleague

Catalonia independence referendum voting kicks off

Sargsyan: Armenia is eager to strengthen relations with China

Turkish nationalists post photo holding automatic weapons before heading to northern Iraq

3-year-old girl is chosen as Hindu goddess in Nepal (PHOTOS)

Erdoğan says if ruling party loses next election, entire Turkey will lose

Queues at Barcelona election precincts several hours before Catalonia independence referendum

Iraqi sniper, who killed 321 ISIS fighters, dies

7 things you can do to keep your sperm healthy

78 crocodiles escape from China farm

Erdogan: Iraqi Kurdish authorities will pay price for vote

UK queen turns down Star Wars filming request

China's president meets US secretary of state

Virk Party: Georgian authorities trying to "misappropriate" Armenian church in Javakhk

Iran and Iraq to hold joint military drills

OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus visits Armenian Genocide memorial

European Ombudsman Institute urges Azerbaijani media not to distort facts

Situation in Javakhk escalates: Police beat Armenians, some locals are detained

Armenia’s oldest person is 115

Manchester United announced starting line-up

Arayik Harutyunyan: Bu yıl Artsakh’ta Milli Gelirde %15’le rekor düzeyde artış beklenmekte

New drug to supercharge immune cells in the fight against cancer

FIDE rankings: Armenia’s Aronian ranks second

Villagers banned from installing khackhar in Javakhk village, Georgian internal minister arrives

Armenia PM visits DigiTec Expo 2017 (PHOTO)

John Malkovich releases video message ahead of Armenia trip

Karabakh FM meets with representatives of International Union of Socialist Youth

Levon Aronian ties the knot (PHOTO)

Moscow airports cancel or delay over 50 flights

Turkey MFA: Four Turkish citizens visited Karabakh on their own initiatives

OSCE PA representative welcomes plans for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

MP: Karabakh has never been land of Azerbaijan

Snake crawls into office of Armenian TV company

Azerbaijani authorities ignore Council of Europe demands

Media expert: Web is one of the fronts of Karabakh conflict

Meditation could prevent heart disease, experts say

Tillerson will be in charge of Russia sanctions

Former chief of Armenia's intelligence dies

Mourinho says he cannot rotate Lukaku

Perfumes can damage your health, new book says

US health secretary resigns

Tragic car accident claims 2 lives in Yerevan

Special representative of the OSCE PA meets with residents of Karabakh village

Turkish MP of Armenian origin slammed anti-Jewish poster

Foreign Ministry spokesman: International recognition of Artsakh is irreversible process

Armenian President receives Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenian President receives Co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian

Trump to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Philippines

Dean Cain: US fails to recognize Armenian Genocide because we have airbase in Turkey

Armenian President receives OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus (PHOTOS)

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki's strange pre-match ritual

EU Commissioner to visit Armenia

Bruce Willis to play John McClane for sixth time in Die Hard: Year One