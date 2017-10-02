Catalonia independence referendum: Over 800 people reported injured

More than 800 people are reported injured so far in Catalonia, as a result of clashes with Spanish police during Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.
According to the Catalonian authorities, 844 people were injured, reported Reuters news agency.
And the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, in turn, reported about 33 injured police officers.
Local authorities inform that even though nearly three million people had come to vote in the Catalonia independence referendum, not everyone was able to cast their ballots, according to Nació Digital online newspaper of Catalonia.
Catalonia’s independence referendum, which Madrid considers unlawful, has been marked by clashes.