Minister Sargsyan: Armenia develops its defense industry

It was a tough year, programs were submitted, events were held, and tasks were set and fulfilled.
The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday, as he summed up the results of one-year activity.
As per the minister, the first of these activities is enhancing the combat-readiness of the Armenian army.
Also, the minister recalled the holding of the Nation-Army Conference, and the programs that were submitted during this event.
Among other programs, the defense minister noted the collaboration between Armenia and the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, and the opening of TUMO centers in large military units of Armenia.
Vigen Sargsyan added that means, which have no analogues in the market, have already been developed and implemented. In his words, this is the first step toward the development of Armenia’s defense industry and entering the international market, as a country that introduces its own designs.