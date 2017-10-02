News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Karabakh GDP grows 4 times in 10 years
13:39, 02.10.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has summed up its economic developments and the recorded figures for the past ten years, presidential adviser Tigran Abrahamyan noted on his Facebook page.

He wrote that the overall respective figures are quite interesting.

As per Abrahamyan, the nominal GDP of Artsakh grew by nearly four times, over the course of the past ten years.

“All the mentioned indicators of the growth were expressed by an increase in state budget revenues,” he noted, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President makes new appointment
Martakert Regional Administration has new head…
 Arayik Harutyunyan: Bu yıl Artsakh’ta Milli Gelirde %15’le rekor düzeyde artış beklenmekte
Artsakh Cumhuriyetinin sosyo-ekonomik gelişimi işine ciddi katılım gösterdiklerini…
 Karabakh FM meets with representatives of International Union of Socialist Youth
They have arrived in Artsakh on an acquaintance visit from around 20 different countries...
 Foreign Ministry spokesman: International recognition of Artsakh is irreversible process
The ongoing process of recognition of Artsakh shows that the path of self-determination chosen by the Artsakh's people is adequately perceived…
 Karabakh President awards medals to group of veteran fighters
The “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment took part in the liberation and self-defense battles of Martakert Region…
 Karabakh army conducts military games
They were primarily aimed at improving the air defense system of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news