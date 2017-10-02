Karabakh GDP grows 4 times in 10 years

STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has summed up its economic developments and the recorded figures for the past ten years, presidential adviser Tigran Abrahamyan noted on his Facebook page.

He wrote that the overall respective figures are quite interesting.

As per Abrahamyan, the nominal GDP of Artsakh grew by nearly four times, over the course of the past ten years.

“All the mentioned indicators of the growth were expressed by an increase in state budget revenues,” he noted, in particular.