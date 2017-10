Armenia has been ranked 73rd in the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum.

Russia is ranked 38th in the list, while Armenia's neighbors Azerbaijan and Turkey are 35th and 53 respectively. Georgia is ranked 67th, while Iran is 69th.

The Global Competitiveness Index 2017-2018 presents a framework and a corresponding set of indicators in three principal categories and twelve policy domains for 137 economies.