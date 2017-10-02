Johannes Hahn: Armenia can be a part of Eurasian integration and develop relations with EU

YEREVAN. – Relations between the European Union and Armenia have improved, EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn said during a presser with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

“It is in our own interest to have strong, stable and prosperous Armenia,” Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said.

Johannes Hahn added that EU and Armenia would soon sign a new agreement which is the first agreement of this kind in the Eastern Partnership region, and Brussels is especially interested in how this agreement will materialize.

“The agreement will help demonstrate that it is possible for Armenia to be a part of Eurasian integration process while also establishing enhanced and comprehensive relationship with EU,” Hahn said, adding that it can serve as an example to others.

The Commissioner pointed to the areas of cooperation with Armenia – trade, services, public procurement, intellectual policy rights. The areas of investments are education and innovations.

The European Union will continue strong support to businesses, Hahn said and stressed importance of the loans that would be provided in local currency.

As to the Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for 24 November in Brussels, Hahn said it would demonstrate strong commitment of all EU member states to further development of eastern neighborhood.

“Stable neighborhood is in the interests of all of us. The citizens are not only interested in this but they deserve it,” the EU official resumed.