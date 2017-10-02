Karabakh President makes new appointment

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday approved the government’s decision on relieving Vladik Khachatryan from the position of Head of Martakert Regional Administration, in connection with his assuming a new post.

Sahakyan approved another governmental decision, according to which Edgar Harutyunyan was appointed Head of Martakert Regional Administration, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, the President visited Martakert town, introduced Harutyunyan to the regional administration staff members, and wished him productive work.

Also, the Artsakh President expressed Khachatryan gratitude for his activities.