News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots past week
15:48, 02.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary continued violating the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, also from September 24 to 30.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and primarily with different-caliber shooting weapons, press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan prisoner in Karabakh does not want to write letter to relatives
And the Red Cross respects the prisoner’s wishes…
 Avetis Zargaryan who was wounded during April war is still recovering
Avetis Zargaryan has been in the hospital for a year and a half...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 4,000 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues dictating the situation at the frontline…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again appeared in aggressor’s image in April 2016
The process toward resolving the Karabakh conflict has remained stagnant, since Azerbaijan acts against the calls by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…
 Armenia FM: Islamic State’s “signature” is typical of Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani barbarism doesn’t leave a [room for] doubt that the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic people’s struggle for independence was just…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,500 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, fully controls the frontline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news