Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots past week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary continued violating the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, also from September 24 to 30.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and primarily with different-caliber shooting weapons, press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.