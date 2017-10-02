FM: Armenia plans to develop relations with EU

YEREVAN. – Armenia has close ties with the European Union (EU), and it intends to expand comprehensive cooperation in all domains of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Monday stated the aforementioned during his joint news conference with Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, in capital city Yerevan.

“The European Union provides valuable assistance to the ongoing reforms in our country,” Nalbandian also noted, in particular. “Our cooperation has recorded important achievements over the past two years.

“Encouraging contacts between people [also] has an important place on the Armenia-European Union agenda.

“Our agenda is supplemented with new content.

“Comprehensive collaboration is conducted between Armenia and the European Union in the most diverse domains.

“Urgent international matters (…) also were discussed at the meeting with Commissioner Hahn.

“I presented to Mr. Hahn the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries [Russia, US, and France] toward a solely pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict. [And] Mr. Hahn reaffirmed the European Union’s unconditional and complete support of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.”