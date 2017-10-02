News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
FM: Armenia plans to develop relations with EU
16:18, 02.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has close ties with the European Union (EU), and it intends to expand comprehensive cooperation in all domains of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Monday stated the aforementioned during his joint news conference with Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, in capital city Yerevan.

“The European Union provides valuable assistance to the ongoing reforms in our country,” Nalbandian also noted, in particular. “Our cooperation has recorded important achievements over the past two years.

“Encouraging contacts between people [also] has an important place on the Armenia-European Union agenda.

“Our agenda is supplemented with new content.

“Comprehensive collaboration is conducted between Armenia and the European Union in the most diverse domains.

“Urgent international matters (…) also were discussed at the meeting with Commissioner Hahn.

“I presented to Mr. Hahn the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries [Russia, US, and France] toward a solely pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict. [And] Mr. Hahn reaffirmed the European Union’s unconditional and complete support of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Johannes Hahn: Armenia can be a part of Eurasian integration and develop relations with EU
“It is in our own interest to have strong, stable and prosperous Armenia...
 Commissioner Hahn to arrive in Armenia to prepare for Eastern Partnership Summit
The Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations…
 EU Commissioner to visit Armenia
Johannes Hahn will also meet Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, as well as PM Karen Karapetyan…
 Poland official: There are no reasons that will hinder signing of Armenia-EU agreement
Deputy FM Cichocki said he is very happy that they are in constant dialogue with the Armenian authorities…
 Media: Germany to pay € 80 million to Turkey under migration deal
The government of Germany intends to pay additional € 78.7 million…
 EU is closely following settlement of Karabakh conflict
“We keep this the process of the conflict’s settlement in the spotlight, on both local and international platforms...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news