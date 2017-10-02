Armenia MFA ascertaining whether there are Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has no information yet on whether or not there are Armenians among the dead and the injured in the shooting in Las Vegas, MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We have no information yet,” he noted, “we are trying to find out.”

According to the latest data, the number of casualties in the shooting has reached fifty, and the number of injured—two hundred.

The incident occurred during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

The gunman was shot dead, and his accomplice is being searched for.