Clergyman: We have no problem regarding Armenians’ safety in Iraqi Kurdistan
10:20, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The situation is calm after the referendum on independence that was conducted on September 25, in Iraqi Kurdistan. 

Father Artun Khalatian, the Armenian pastor of Erbil, told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The situation is calm; there is nothing unusual in the city,” he said. “Nothing unusual happened to this day, and in that sense, we have no problem in connection with the safety of [local] Armenians.”

In Fr. Khalatian’s words, majority of the more than 600 Armenians living in Iraqi Kurdistan and having the right to vote has said “yes” in this referendum.

“Armenians mainly have a neutral position on this matter,” he noted. “But Armenians also participated in the referendum and voted for [the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan].”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
