Armenia sand mine collapse, injured person dies in hospital
18:06, 02.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An unfortunate incident occurred Monday at around 2:30pm, in Ararat Province of Armenia.

A layer of sand at the sand mine in Urtsadzor village had fallen on a local resident.

The rescuers, who were dispatched to the scene, found out that a layer from a sand hill had fallen on Urtsadzor resident A. S. (born in 1976) while he was filling sand in bags at the bottom of this sand hill.

A. S. was taken out of this layer of sand by local efforts and rushed to Vedi town hospital, where, however, he died without regaining consciousness.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
