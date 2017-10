The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting that claimed over 50 lives, media reported quoting ISIS-affiliated Amak agency.

The Islamic State claims the shooter converted to Islam months ago.

Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were injured in a shooting during a music festival nearby Mandalay Bay casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64, who committed suicide before police arrival.