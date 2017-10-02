Criminal attempts to escape during Armenia medical center shooting?

YEREVAN. – A man arrested in “gang case” Davit Galstyan tried to escape from hospital during the shooting in Armenia medical center.

According to some reports, he was undergoing medical examination at the hospital when the shots were fired. However, neither police, nor investigation committee provided official confirmation so far.

Police did not provide any details about the gunman saying he “was detained”.

A gunman opened fire in Armenia medical center on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

Sixteen members of a criminal gang were arrested by the police officers back in 2011 during the operation on the fight against organized crime. The trial continues.