Trump: Mass shooting attack in Las Vegas is an act of pure evil

US President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil,” AP reported.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" tweeted earlier Monday morning.



Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were injured in a shooting during a music festival nearby Mandalay Bay casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64, who committed suicide before police arrival.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting.