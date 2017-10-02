News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Trump: Mass shooting attack in Las Vegas is an act of pure evil
20:05, 02.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

US President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil,” AP reported.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" tweeted earlier Monday morning.

Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were injured in a shooting during a music festival nearby Mandalay Bay casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64, who committed suicide before police arrival.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 58
At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night…
 ISIS claims responsibility for Las Vegas shooting
The Islamic State claims the shooter converted to Islam months ago...
 US warns citizens from traveling to Turkey
We recommend U.S. citizens carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey…
 3 killed, 16 injured in Kabul bomb attack
The victims included two police officers and one civilian and among the wounded persons were 14 civilians and two police…
 Armenia president receives Iraqi minister (PHOTO)
Minister assured that Iraq is interested in deepening relations with Armenia...
 300 Azerbaijani nationals killed fighting for ISIS
Azerbaijan intelligence services are investigating reports that hundreds of the country’s nationals had been killed fighting for Islamic State in Iraq…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news