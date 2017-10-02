News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Catalan leader calls for international mediation
21:28, 02.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The leader of Catalonia called for international mediation on Monday to resolve a standoff with Madrid, the day after hundreds were injured as police tried to forcibly disrupt a referendum on independence that had been ruled illegal, Reuters reported.

“It is not a domestic matter,” Carles Puigdemont told a news conference on Monday. He said it was “obvious that we need mediation”, adding: “We don’t want a traumatic break ... We want a new understanding with the Spanish state.”

It was reported earlier that 90 percent of those who voted in Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain supported Catalonia’s secession from Spain.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news