Catalan leader calls for international mediation

The leader of Catalonia called for international mediation on Monday to resolve a standoff with Madrid, the day after hundreds were injured as police tried to forcibly disrupt a referendum on independence that had been ruled illegal, Reuters reported.
“It is not a domestic matter,” Carles Puigdemont told a news conference on Monday. He said it was “obvious that we need mediation”, adding: “We don’t want a traumatic break ... We want a new understanding with the Spanish state.”
It was reported earlier that 90 percent of those who voted in Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain supported Catalonia’s secession from Spain.