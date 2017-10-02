Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will begin a visit to Russia on Thursday at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Saudi state news agency SPA said, the Gulf ruler's first trip to Moscow since becoming king in 2015.
Two leaders would discuss bilateral and regional issues, but gave no details.
During the visit the two countries plan to set up a $1 billion fund to invest in energy projects as part of efforts by two of the world's biggest oil producers to expand cooperation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier on Monday.