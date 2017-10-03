Iran calls for talks between Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad

Iranian Minister of Foreign affairs called for negotiations between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Baghdad regardless of the outcome of the Kurdish referendum, IRNA reported.
"The referendum held in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region was in contradiction to the Iraqi constitution. It is not going to help neither the people in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, nor it is justifiable regarding the Iraqi security," Zarif said before boarding his plane to head to Tehran from New York.
"We expect the start of negations based on a respect for the Iraqi constitution, especially the first article of the constitution that emphasizes national unity and territorial integrity of Iraq as an unalterable principle," Iran's top diplomat said.
Zarif said the event should not influence the negotiations or the future.