FBI: Las Vegas shooting has no connection with international terrorist group

The FBI said Monday the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas had no connection with an international terrorist group.

Aaron Rouse, the FBI agent in charge in Las Vegas, said officials saw no immediate evidence connecting the attack to an international terror group, despite a claim of responsibility from ISIS.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64, who committed suicide before police arrival.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting.