News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
FBI: Las Vegas shooting has no connection with international terrorist group
23:45, 02.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The FBI said Monday the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas had no connection with an international terrorist group.

Aaron Rouse, the FBI agent in charge in Las Vegas, said officials saw no immediate evidence connecting the attack to an international terror group, despite a claim of responsibility from ISIS.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64, who committed suicide before police arrival.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Las Vegas shooter committed suicide
Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were injured...
 Armenia sand mine collapse, injured person dies in hospital
A layer of sand had fallen on a local village resident…
 Armenia president conveys condolences to Trump
Over shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 50 lives...
 Gunman opens fire in Armenia medical center
An unknown man entered Armenia medical center and opened fire near the wards...
 Armenia MFA ascertaining whether there are Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims
According to the latest data, the number of casualties in the incident has reached fifty, and the number of injured—two hundred…
 50 people killed in Las Vegas shooting
The shooting occurred during Route 91 festival on the Strip...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news