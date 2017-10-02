News
Iran and Turkey agree to enhance military cooperation
23:00, 02.10.2017
Region:Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian and Turkish armed forces would boost cooperation in training troops, hold joint military exercises and share experience on border security, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said during a joint press conference with Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, PressTV reported.

Addressing reporters following the meeting, Baqeri pointed to common threats against Iran and Turkey and said the two countries have “common and similar” positions on the recent independence referendum held in the Kurdistan region and believe that it was unacceptable.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
