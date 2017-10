Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo informed during a press conference that the death toll in the shooting that occurred in the city has risen to 59, and 527 people are injured, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Lombardo added, however, that this is not the final number and it could grow.

The incident occurred during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

Subsequently, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself.