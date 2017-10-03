News
Clergyman: Las Vegas Armenians are in shock, but vigilant after shooting
12:15, 03.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Incidents

Armenians were not affected in the shooting that occurred in Las Vegas. Father Sassoon Zumrookhdian, pastor of the St. Geragos Armenian Apostolic Church in the city, on Tuesday told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that there no Armenians on the victims’ list, which the police have provided.

In his words, the killing occurred in front of Mandalay Bay hotel, which is nearby the said Armenian church.

Fr. Zumrookhdian noted that the Armenian community of Las Vegas is in shock over what has occurred.

“No one could imagine that something like that could have happened,” he said. “Everyone is shocked, but vigilant.”

The shooting occurred during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

Subsequently, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the shooting has risen to 59, and 527 people are reported injured.

