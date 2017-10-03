News
Armenia launches April 2016 War website
14:04, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The April 2016 War website (www.april2016.am) has been launched in Armenia.

It is devoted to this short war, its military actions and fallen Armenian heroes, and the current phase in the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the Youth Foundation of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the April 2016 War website presents analytical materials that shed light on the aforesaid conflict and the strategic concerns of Armenia.

This website also has a page in Azerbaijani, which gives the answers to the questions of interest to Azerbaijani audience, and which the Azerbaijani Internet users try to get from the Armenian side.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
