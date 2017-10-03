News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Parliament opposition faction: Eurasian integration hampers Armenia’s sovereignty
13:35, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Eurasian integration hampers the sovereignty of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of the National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid in Parliament. 

He noted that this is why Way Out is proposing to set up an NA ad hoc committee to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Armenia’s current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“After leaving the EAEU, we must achieve the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union,” Pashinyan added. “We must restore the sovereignty of our country.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Johannes Hahn: Armenia can be a part of Eurasian integration and develop relations with EU
“It is in our own interest to have strong, stable and prosperous Armenia...
 Armenia Parliament to discuss matter relating to EAEU withdrawal bill on October 3
By the Way Out opposition faction’s decision, this proposed law has been recognized urgent…
 Bulavin: Products produced in EAEU shall have free movement in all 5 member countries
We need to achieve a single transportation system and clarify customs payments within the Eurasian Economic Union, said the head of the Russian customs service…
 Yerevan hosts meeting of united board of EAEU customs services
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Russian PM to visit Armenia
Medvedev said he would continue discussion of the customs administration issues...
 ARF: Turkey’s EAEU accession is impossible without Armenia’s consent
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news