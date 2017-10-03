Parliament opposition faction: Eurasian integration hampers Armenia’s sovereignty

YEREVAN. – Eurasian integration hampers the sovereignty of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of the National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid in Parliament.

He noted that this is why Way Out is proposing to set up an NA ad hoc committee to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Armenia’s current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“After leaving the EAEU, we must achieve the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union,” Pashinyan added. “We must restore the sovereignty of our country.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.