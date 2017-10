YEREVAN. – Two traffic accidents have simultaneously occurred Monday at the same place in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

First, two cars collided at around 8:35pm, and, subsequently, three other vehicles crashed several meters away.

Shamshyan.com informed that according to preliminary information, however, there are no casualties or injuries as a result of these road accidents.

Police are ascertaining the identities of the drivers of these vehicles.