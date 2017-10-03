Young Armenian woman drowns in Caspian Sea

A young Armenian woman drowned recently in the Caspian Sea, nearby Nowshahr, Iran.

The Armenian community of Iran informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Vane Novshadian had come to capital city Tehran from the US to attend her father’s funeral.

Afterward, Novshadian’s friends had decided to take her to the beach, and that is where the incident occurred.

According to her uncle, the unfortunate incident took place while taking photographs.

Vane Novshadian was 33 years old.

Her funeral was held Tuesday in Tehran.