Armenia ruing party: You propose withdrawal from Eurasian Union, but what next ?
16:55, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The opposition deputies speak about the shortcomings of the Eurasian Union, but fail to explain what Armenia could get in other integration blocs, deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said on Tuesday.

His comment came during the debates of the initiative of the Yelq parliamentary group proposing to set up an ad hoc committee to discuss withdrawal from the Eurasian Union.

According to him, it is necessary to think not only about possible shortcomings in the Eurasian Union, but what Armenia received there, namely 30% reduction in gas prices, not to mention many other advantages concerning movement of people and exports of goods.

“In December 2014, the Armenian parliament ratified agreement on joining the Eurasian Union  with an overwhelming majority of votes. During the last election campaign, Yelq bloc did not contest this vote,” Sharmazanov said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
