Tuesday
October 03
Wife of Las Vegas massacre victim: He saved my life and lost his
18:19, 03.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A nurse from Tennessee died saving his wife’s life in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music concert Sunday night, WCYB reported.

Sonny Melton, 29, was fatally gunned down protecting wife Heather from the hail of bulletsshooter Stephen Paddock rained down on the Route 91 music festival, his wife said.

“He saved my life,” Heather Gulish Melton said. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met,” she added in a statement to radio station WCYB.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the shooting has risen to 59, and 527 people are reported injured. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
