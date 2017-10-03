Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership

YEREVAN. – As a result of Armenia’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), employment rate has declined by 13 percent in the country.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of the National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc, on Tuesday said the abovementioned in Parliament, as he presented their draft statement on Armenia’s withdrawing from the EAEU.

To this end, Way Out is proposing to set up an NA ad hoc committee to discuss the positive and negative aspects of the country’s current membership in this union.

In the opposition MP’s words, ever since Armenia’s accession to the EAEU, its international reserves have dropped by 40 percent, whereas the national debt has increased by 10 percent.

Pashinyan added that starting from January 2018, the customs duty of about 900 types of goods will change for Armenia.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.