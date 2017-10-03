Yelk Bloc MP: Armenia should be an equal partner in Eurasian Union

YEREVAN.- Armenia should act in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as an equal partner, MP of the Yelk (Way Out) Sasun Mikayelyan said in the parliament on Tuesday, commenting on opposition's initiative to withdraw from Eurasian Union.

"We should be act equal among equals. And Nazarbayev states that we must enter into EAEU without Karabakh. It is inadmissible. Nobody should wag his finger at the head of Armenia. We should be perceived as a sovereign state, "he said.

According to Mikayelyan, the main thing is the issue of national security, and membership in the EAEU is important as it can help or hinder the process.