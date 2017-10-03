Iran MFA: None of conflicts in Middle East has military solution

None of the conflicts in the Middle East has a military solution, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated, calling on regional states to stay in touch to find negotiated solutions and give priority to regional initiatives for peace and security, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Iran favors perfect relations with all of its neighbors, and believes that all parties should give priority to regional initiatives for collective stability and security,” Zarif said in a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

Warning against the detrimental effects of violent conflicts on the region, the Iranian diplomat underscored that the crises have no military solution and that all sides should stick to negotiation and peaceful approaches.

On the bilateral ties with Qatar, Zarif expressed the hope for closer relations between the two nations, strong cooperation between the private sectors, and enhancement of trade and economic interaction.

The Qatari emir, for his part, hailed Iran’s view about the necessity for peaceful solutions to the ongoing crises.

Constant consultation with regional countries, including Iran, is inevitable, he added.