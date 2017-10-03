News
Newsfeed
News
Armenia will annul protocols, if Turkey continues blackmail
19:15, 03.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If Turkey continues its language of blackmail, Armenia will cancel the Zurich protocols, deputy speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov said Genocide recognition and fight against its denial is an important issue for Armenia.

“At the last session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan spoke very clearly about the status of Nagorno-Karabakh: it should not be lower than today. And the issue of the conflict itself is not a territorial dispute. This is a matter of self-determination of people. Azerbaijan distorts the essence of the conflict and continues to promote Armeniaphobia. But international recognition of Karabakh is a matter of time,” Sharmazanov said in the parliament.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
