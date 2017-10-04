News
Serbia FM accuses world of double standards over Catalonia and Kosovo
00:03, 04.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Serbia’s foreign minister accused world powers on Tuesday of using double standards by refusing to accept the Catalan independence referendum while largely welcoming a separate Kosovo, Reuters reported.

“I am bothered by the double standards of the international community,” foreign minister Ivica Dacic told the RTS public broadcaster. “The EU will never say it made an error with the recognition of Kosovo, but that decision will backfire. The Pandora’s box was opened,” Dacic said.

On Monday, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic called senior ministers and security chiefs for talks after European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said comparisons between Spain and Serbia could not be made as Kosovo had happened in “a very specific context”. 

