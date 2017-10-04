News
Wednesday
October 04
News
Turkey to build own space station?
09:57, 04.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkey plans to build a space station.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced about the aforementioned at the official opening of a plant in Erzurum town, and which will manufacture parts and spare parts for helicopters, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

“The decision to build a space station, by way of space and aviation technologies as well as using natural resources, has been made in order to ensure security in the republic,” he said.

The respective bill has already been submitted to the Turkish parliament.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia chemists use new method to create coating that protects from overheating in space
NASA specialists had contacted the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of Armenia, in this regard…
 Elon Musk shares full-body photo of spacesuit
Musk said the suit had already been tested to double vacuum pressure...
 Trump plans to nominate new NASA chief
Ever since 2013, James Bridenstine—who turned 42 in June—represents the State of Oklahoma at the US House of Representatives...
 Iran successfully tests Simorgh satellite carrier
The launch was carried out by Imam Khomeini Space Center...
 NASA Space Apps Challenge 2017 opened in Armenia
Our country had invaluable achievements in astronomy…
 Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets record for being in space
US President Donald Trump congratulated the astronaut Peggy Whitson for setting a record of being in space…
