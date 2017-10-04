Turkey to build own space station?

Turkey plans to build a space station.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced about the aforementioned at the official opening of a plant in Erzurum town, and which will manufacture parts and spare parts for helicopters, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

“The decision to build a space station, by way of space and aviation technologies as well as using natural resources, has been made in order to ensure security in the republic,” he said.

The respective bill has already been submitted to the Turkish parliament.