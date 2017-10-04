Cuban Foreign Minister slams US decision to expel Cuban diplomats

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the United States' decision to expel 15 Cuban diplomats from the country's embassy in Washington was "hasty" and "irresponsible," warning of increasingly strained relations between the two countries, The Hill reported.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the U.S. response to mysterious attacks on its diplomatic staff in Havana.
Earlier it was reported that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. is working to "ensure equity" between the United States and Cuba by kicking out 15 of its diplomats.
The decision is explained by Cuba’s failure to ensure security of the Americans in Cuba who became victims of “mysterious attacks” that were harmful to health. The Cuban diplomats were given seven days to leave the country.