Armenia to permit other CIS countries’ companies to participate in its public procurement

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday ratified the protocol on the procedures for the regulation of public procurement between the Free-Trade Zone Countries; that is, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members.

A total of 88 MPs unanimously voted for this document, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from Parliament.

Under this protocol, the Free-Trade Zone Countries are proposed to facilitate the participation of each other’s companies in public procurement.

Armenia has such an agreement not solely in the CIS, but in the Eurasian Economic Union.