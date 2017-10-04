News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Show news feed
Armenia to permit other CIS countries’ companies to participate in its public procurement
12:30, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday ratified the protocol on the procedures for the regulation of public procurement between the Free-Trade Zone Countries; that is, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members.

A total of 88 MPs unanimously voted for this document, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from Parliament.

Under this protocol, the Free-Trade Zone Countries are proposed to facilitate the participation of each other’s companies in public procurement.

Armenia has such an agreement not solely in the CIS, but in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to join CIS government procurement agreement
Under this accord, the member countries will have to eliminate obstacles before one another in national state contests…
 Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime
Armenia is also a member country in the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 Expert: Armenia ranks first among CIS countries according to struggle against trafficking
“As compared to the first years of our independence, the number of trafficking victims has significantly reduced..."
 More than 7,000 CIS citizens wanted for terrorist crimes
More than 2,000 of them are mercenaries...
Ambassador: Tajik-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission held session after 12-year break
Tajikistan is interested in both the membership experience of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Union and the main problems...
 Flight security discussed at Administrative Complex of Armenian MOD
The event was attended by the representatives of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news