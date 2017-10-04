State Revenue Committee: Armenia tax revenues grew 9.4% during first 9 months of this year

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has ensured 860.5 billion drams (about $1,799,193,635) in tax revenues, over the course of the first nine months of this year, SRC Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan said at a press conference on Wednesday.
In his words, the country’s state budget revenues have grown by more than 74 billion drams (about $154,724,380), or 9.4 percent, as compared with the first nine months of the previous year.
“It’s noteworthy that the growth of revenues has been ensured thanks to improving the efficiency of tax administration, [and] under the condition of reduction of overpayments, loans, and [tax] inspections,” Harutyunyan added.