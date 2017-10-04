News
Armenia opposition: We heard no voice from CSTO during incidents on Armenia border
16:21, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The CSTO has not been responding to the border incidents in Armenia, head of the opposition Yelk parliamentary group said during the debate on the regulations of the joint unit of the Armenian and Russian troops.

According to him, and if the CSTO leadership can explain its silence during the incidents in Karabakh, it is much harder to understand the silence during incidents on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In response, Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan who is a rapporteur on the regulations noted that member states appeal to the CSTO “if they cannot ensure their own security”.

“Our Armed Forces have carried out the tasks and continue to do so,” Zakaryan added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
