Wednesday
October 04
Armenia defense ministry: If we need Russia’s military assistance, we can ask for it
16:27, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If Armenia needs the military assistance of Russia, it can ask for it.

Artak Zakaryan, First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, on Wednesday noted the above-said at the National Assembly debates on the regulations of the joint unit of the Armenian and Russian troops.

Zakaryan noted that the decisions on the transfers of this joint military contingent are made by a respective agreement between the parties.

He said if Armenia decides that it needs military equipment or a subdivision from Russia, it can ask for it from the Russian side.

“The armed forces of Russia also can send the exact same petition to our troops,” added the deputy defense minister of Armenia.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
