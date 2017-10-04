News
Czech senate president: Armenia and we have common Christian values and common socialist past
15:41, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.  – The Czech Republic and Armenia have common Christian values and common socialist past, president of the Czech Senate Milan Štěch said in Yerevan.

According to him, there is a good background for the development of relations, and the leaders of the two countries understand this. Both Serzh Sargsyan and Milos Zeman constantly supported bilateral relations at a high level, particularly focusing on the need to develop economic ties.

“Deputies of the two countries are trying to help this by means of parliamentary diplomacy. I wish Armenia a peaceful and prosperous future. We are ready to work with Armenia in all matters related to improving the living standards of your citizens,” Štěch said addressing the Armenian lawmakers.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
