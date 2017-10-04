Czech senate president: Armenia and we have common Christian values and common socialist past

YEREVAN. – The Czech Republic and Armenia have common Christian values and common socialist past, president of the Czech Senate Milan Štěch said in Yerevan.
According to him, there is a good background for the development of relations, and the leaders of the two countries understand this. Both Serzh Sargsyan and Milos Zeman constantly supported bilateral relations at a high level, particularly focusing on the need to develop economic ties.
“Deputies of the two countries are trying to help this by means of parliamentary diplomacy. I wish Armenia a peaceful and prosperous future. We are ready to work with Armenia in all matters related to improving the living standards of your citizens,” Štěch said addressing the Armenian lawmakers.